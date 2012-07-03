* Bid terminated after deadline passes

* MMK shareholder legal action causing uncertainty

* Flinders shares fall 7.4 pct

SYDNEY, July 3 Russian steel maker Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) has dropped its A$554 million ($567 million) bid for Australian iron ore developer Flinders Mines following legal action from a shareholder.

Flinders said it had been informed by MMK that it was terminating the pair's scheme implementation agreement after a June 30 deadline passed without the deal being finalised.

MMK highlighted uncertainty over the deal caused by Elena Egorova, a shareholder who initiated a legal challenge against the deal because she believed it would create financial and operational risks.

A Russian court had issued an injunction blocking the deal, pending a hearing on Egorova's lawsuit that had been scheduled for July 2.

"In all the circumstances, MMK has decided that the company should terminate the SIA (Scheme Implementation Agreement)," MMK said in a statement released by Flinders to the stock exchange.

Shares in Flinders fell 7.4 percent to A$0.125 on Tuesday and have tumbled far from the A$0.30 per share MMK was offering amid doubts the deal would progress. The bid, launched in November of last year, was pitched at an 82 percent premium to Flinders' price before the offer was made.

MMK, controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, had been seeking to boost its mining operations and increase the proportion of iron ore demand it can supply itself.

Flinders has been targeting production from its Pilbara iron ore project by 2015. ($1 = 0.9766 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edmund Klamann)