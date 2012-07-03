* Bid terminated after deadline passes
* MMK shareholder legal action causing uncertainty
* Flinders shares fall 7.4 pct
SYDNEY, July 3 Russian steel maker Magnitogorsk
Iron & Steel Works (MMK) has dropped its A$554 million
($567 million) bid for Australian iron ore developer Flinders
Mines following legal action from a shareholder.
Flinders said it had been informed by MMK that it was
terminating the pair's scheme implementation agreement after a
June 30 deadline passed without the deal being finalised.
MMK highlighted uncertainty over the deal caused by Elena
Egorova, a shareholder who initiated a legal challenge against
the deal because she believed it would create financial and
operational risks.
A Russian court had issued an injunction blocking the deal,
pending a hearing on Egorova's lawsuit that had been scheduled
for July 2.
"In all the circumstances, MMK has decided that the company
should terminate the SIA (Scheme Implementation Agreement)," MMK
said in a statement released by Flinders to the stock exchange.
Shares in Flinders fell 7.4 percent to A$0.125 on Tuesday
and have tumbled far from the A$0.30 per share MMK was offering
amid doubts the deal would progress. The bid, launched in
November of last year, was pitched at an 82 percent premium to
Flinders' price before the offer was made.
MMK, controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, had
been seeking to boost its mining operations and increase the
proportion of iron ore demand it can supply itself.
Flinders has been targeting production from its Pilbara iron
ore project by 2015.
($1 = 0.9766 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edmund Klamann)