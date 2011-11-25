* Russian steelmaker eyes iron ore acquisition in Australia

SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australia's Flinders Mines Ltd on Friday recommended a A$554 million ($538 million) takeover offer from Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Russia's third-largest steel producer, which is seeking foreign sources of iron ore.

The offer at 30 cents a share is an 82 percent premium to Flinders last traded price on Tuesday and sent the stock galloping 70 percent to a record high of A$0.29.

It comes a day after Japan's Mitsubishi Corp offered to buy Murchison Metals' stakes in another iron ore project and infrastructure in Australia for $315 million.

Flinders said in a statement a buyout by MMK would eliminate the "significant risk" its mine in the Pilbara iron belt of west Australia would not be developed.

Flinders is one of several miners seeking to dig new mines in the Pilbara, where industry titans Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton BLT.L> and Fortescue Metals Group control much of the ground and infrastructure, such as rail haulage lines and port berths.

Flinders main project has a 20-year mine life and could produce up to 15 million tonnes of iron ore per year -- small by Australian measures -- starting as early as the end of next year.

By comparison, Rio Tinto mined more than 200 million tonnes of ore, BHP Billiton 155 million tonnes and Fortescue around 40 million tonnes last year.

MMK, like most steel producers, want to secure supplies of ore and hedge against the possibility rising prices on the open market.

Roughly 70 percent of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore is controlled by Rio Tinto, BHP and Vale of Brazil.

"A transaction with MMK enables Flinders' shareholders to avoid the significant development risks which would need to be overcome in order to bring the Pilbara Iron Ore Project into production," Flinders Chairman Robert Kennedy said in a statement.

Iron ore mining is a low-margin, high-cost business, where hundreds of millions of tonnes of material must be dug up and sent to distant ports for shipment to steel-making mills.

Australian iron ore, traditionally less rich than material from Brazil, is more often sold in Asia given the proximity to Australia's western cost.

Flinders' deposit is near Rio Tinto's Tom Price iron ore mine in the Hamersley Ranges.

Flinders in the past has held discussions over rail haulage and ore sales to Rio Tinto, though nothing ever came of them. This month it said it had reached a preliminary agreement with independent rail operator to find a way to ship its ore.

($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)