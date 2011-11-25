* Russian steelmaker eyes iron ore acquisition in Australia
* A$0.30/shr offer at 82 pct premium to last price
* Flinders says buyout will eliminate development risk
* Flinders stock gallops to record high
(Adds details, background, share price)
SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australia's Flinders Mines
Ltd on Friday recommended a A$554 million ($538
million) takeover offer from Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
(MMK), Russia's third-largest steel producer, which is
seeking foreign sources of iron ore.
The offer at 30 cents a share is an 82 percent premium to
Flinders last traded price on Tuesday and sent the stock
galloping 70 percent to a record high of A$0.29.
It comes a day after Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
offered to buy Murchison Metals' stakes in another
iron ore project and infrastructure in Australia for $315
million.
Flinders said in a statement a buyout by MMK would eliminate
the "significant risk" its mine in the Pilbara iron belt of west
Australia would not be developed.
Flinders is one of several miners seeking to dig new mines
in the Pilbara, where industry titans Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton BLT.L> and Fortescue Metals Group
control much of the ground and infrastructure, such as
rail haulage lines and port berths.
Flinders main project has a 20-year mine life and could
produce up to 15 million tonnes of iron ore per year -- small by
Australian measures -- starting as early as the end of next
year.
By comparison, Rio Tinto mined more than 200 million tonnes
of ore, BHP Billiton 155 million tonnes and Fortescue around 40
million tonnes last year.
MMK, like most steel producers, want to secure supplies of
ore and hedge against the possibility rising prices on the open
market.
Roughly 70 percent of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore
is controlled by Rio Tinto, BHP and Vale of Brazil.
"A transaction with MMK enables Flinders' shareholders to
avoid the significant development risks which would need to be
overcome in order to bring the Pilbara Iron Ore Project into
production," Flinders Chairman Robert Kennedy said in a
statement.
Iron ore mining is a low-margin, high-cost business, where
hundreds of millions of tonnes of material must be dug up and
sent to distant ports for shipment to steel-making mills.
Australian iron ore, traditionally less rich than material
from Brazil, is more often sold in Asia given the proximity to
Australia's western cost.
Flinders' deposit is near Rio Tinto's Tom Price iron ore
mine in the Hamersley Ranges.
Flinders in the past has held discussions over rail haulage
and ore sales to Rio Tinto, though nothing ever came of them.
This month it said it had reached a preliminary agreement with
independent rail operator to find a way to ship its ore.
($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars)
