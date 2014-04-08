(Adds company details)
FRANKFURT, April 8 Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its
printing-ink maker, Flint Group, to Koch Industries
and Goldman Sachs Group's private equity arm, two people
familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
A deal valuing the group at more than its 2013 sales of 2.2
billion euros ($3 billion) could be struck as early as this
week, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the
matter is not public.
CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while no one at
Koch, one of the largest privately held companies in the United
States, was immediately available for comment.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Tuesday that Koch and the
Goldman Sachs unit are near an agreement to buy Flint.
In 2010 CVC tried unsuccessfully to list Flint, having built
up the company with follow-on acquisitions after merging ink
businesses bought from BASF and Akzo Nobel
in 2004.
Luxembourg-based Flint Group is one of the largest suppliers
to the printing and packaging industry worldwide, according to
its website.
($1=0.7277 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; editing by
Greg Mahlich and Matthew Lewis)