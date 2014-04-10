FRANKFURT, April 10 Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs's private equity arm are acquiring European printing-ink maker Flint from buyout group CVC , the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The deal values the company at more than 2.2 billion euros and will see the buyers bolster Flint's equity position, enabling it to acquire competitors in coming years, people familiar with the transaction said.

"With a significantly improved capital structure, Flint Group is best positioned to pursue its ambitious growth plans to further strengthen its market leading positions," Matthias Hieber, who heads Goldman Sachs' equity investments in Germany, said in statement.

The sale comes after several unsuccessful attempts by CVC to sell the asset over the last couple of years. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)