Aug 8 Canada's Flint Energy Services Ltd
posted a surprise adjusted profit as its oilfield
services segment gained momentum on increased drilling activity
in North America, and forecast a stronger second half.
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1, averaged $103.49 a barrel
during the quarter, up more than third from last year, pushing
oil and gas companies to expand their exploration budget.
The oilfield service firm's April-June loss per share
narrowed to 2 Canadian cents from 19 Canadian cents a share a
year ago.
Flint's adjusted profit was 9 Canadian cents a share, while
analysts estimated a loss of 1 Canadian cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was flat at C$339.1 million, as weakness in its
facilities infrastructure segment was offset by revenue in the
oilfield services segment, which doubled.
The company's second-quarter was hit by seasonal slowdown in
Canada -- where melting snow in spring hampered activity, and
expects to clear the backlog in the second half of 2011.
The company expects production services revenue, which was
flat in the second quarter, to gain strength in the second half
of the year.
Flint expects second-half drilling to increase 17 percent to
8,800 wells, while it sees drilling activity in the U.S. to rise
18 percent to 33,888 wells.
Shares of the company closed at C$11.15 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore)