Sept 28 Canada's Flint Energy Services Ltd said it signed a contract worth about C$430 million ($420.6 million) for construction of two silos at an oil sands project near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The contract will start in the first quarter of 2012 and will continue until mid-2014, the energy services company said.

With this new contract, the backlog for Flint's facility infrastructure segment will rise to C$740 million.

The company said it expected the project to employ over 1,500 people at its peak.

Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Flint closed at C$9.55 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.022 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)