GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
* Signs contract for construction of silos at Alberta oil sands project
* Says with new agreement, backlog now stands at C$740 mln
* Says project expects to employ over 1,500 people at its peak (Follows alerts)
Sept 28 Canada's Flint Energy Services Ltd said it signed a contract worth about C$430 million ($420.6 million) for construction of two silos at an oil sands project near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
The contract will start in the first quarter of 2012 and will continue until mid-2014, the energy services company said.
With this new contract, the backlog for Flint's facility infrastructure segment will rise to C$740 million.
The company said it expected the project to employ over 1,500 people at its peak.
Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Flint closed at C$9.55 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.022 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.