Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Canadian oilfield service company Flint Energy Services posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by more drilling activity in Canada and the U.S., but forecast a moderate rise in drilling on global economic uncertainty.
For 2012, the company expects its drilling activity in Canada and U.S. to rise 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net profit of C$17.3 million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$9.2 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.
The company's drilling activity in Canada was up 27 percent, while its American drilling rose about 20 percent.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$12.36 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.