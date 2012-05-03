UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
May 3 Canadian oilfield services provider Flint Energy Services, which is being acquired by U.S. engineering company URS Corp, reported a quarterly profit on continued drilling boom in North America.
Flint Energy's first-quarter net profit was C$15.5 million ($15.7 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared to a loss of C$4.5 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, last year.
Adjusted profit was C$16.6 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 75 percent to C$572.4 million.
Strong well drilling activity in both Canada and the United States led to higher levels of upstream and midstream work for its oilfield and production services segments, Flint said in a statement.
The company said oil sands capital spending in 2012 is expected to increase over 2011 levels with many new projects sanctioned.
URS said on Feb. 20 it will buy Flint for C$1.25 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the oil and gas sector. ($1 = 0.9890 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.