By Jennifer Saba
| March 26
March 26 Social magazine app Flipboard launched
on Tuesday one of its biggest overhauls to date allowing readers
to create and share their own magazines in a bid to keep growing
in popularity.
The app is letting readers customize their own content
around topics, events, and personal interests that can be shared
with others.
It also partnered with Etsy, the online bazaar for handmade
goods, allowing users to shop from Flipboard.
"It's the largest thing we have ever done," said Flipboard
co-founder and CEO Mike McCue about the new edition.
"We want to allow people to curate the content they love."
Flipboard is the latest social media company trying to
entice people with the lure of creating and sharing interests
along the same lines as fast-growing online scrapbook Pinterest,
which lets people "pin" items on a virtual bulletin board.
Even Facebook changed its popular newsfeed in March
giving more prominence to photos and videos in an effort to make
the social network more of a personalized newspaper.
With more than 50 million downloads, Flipboard is a popular
app among people who use it as a one-stop place for reading a
variety of articles from different sources. It makes money by
sharing revenue with its partners who sell ads on Flipboard.
But publishers are also keeping a close eye on the start up.
Conde Nast, for instance, which is a partner of Flipboard pulled
back the reins with some of its titles - The New Yorker and
Wired - in order to keep guard over its content. Flipboard users
will see an excerpted summary sending readers to the New Yorker
and Wired websites.
Flipboard launched in July 2010 with much fan fair because
of the clean and refined way it presented articles. Users choose
from publishing sources ranging from The New York Times to
Vanity Fair mixing stories with feeds from social media sites
such as Facebook and Twitter. The content is then formatted
into one easy-to-read publication with ads that are similar to
those found in the pages of glossy titles.
The Palo Alto, California-based company raised $60.5 million
from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byer, Index Ventures, and
Insight Venture Partners and investors like Ashton Kutcher.