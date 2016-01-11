European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
MUMBAI Jan 11 India's biggest e-commerce company Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) said on Monday its Chief Executive and co-founder Sachin Bansal will step down and be succeeded by its other co-founder, Binny Bansal.
Binny, who was the chief operating officer before the rejig, launched Flipkart in 2007 along with Sachin, (they are not related) who will now take the role of executive chairman.
The management changes come amid talks that the company is preparing for an IPO in the United States - in what is expected to be one of the biggest listings by an Indian company abroad. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
April 11 Bombardier Inc said its board of directors approved a proposal to slash Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin's pay by $1.4 million, bringing his 2016 compensation to $3.8 million, equal to his remuneration for 2015.