* Sachin Bansal to become executive chairman, Binny new CEO
* Sachin to provide "strategic direction"
* Banker says management rejig a step towards IPO
(Adds detail, valuation, IPO plans, quotes)
By Himank Sharma and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's biggest e-commerce
company Flipkart's (IPO-FLPK.N) chief executive and co-founder,
Sachin Bansal, will step down and be succeeded by its other
co-founder Binny Bansal, in a move viewed by some as a step
towards a stock market listing.
Binny, who was chief operating officer before the rejig,
launched Flipkart in 2007 with Sachin, who will now take the
role of executive chairman. The Bansals, both former Amazon.com
Inc employees, are not related.
The management changes come amid talks that the company is
preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United
States, with the potential to become one of the biggest listings
by an Indian company abroad.
Flipkart's finance chief told Reuters in May last year that
it would remain private for at least three years.
However, a banker familiar with the company, said on Monday
that the separation of the offices of chairman and CEO will help
Flipkart to focus on medium-to-long-term plans, including IPO
preparations, while ensuring smooth running of its daily
operations.
Flipkart has benefited from the foreign funds that have
sloshed into India's growing online retail sector and bankers
have expected it to start moving towards a public listing to
raise fresh funds and enable some of its early backers to
crystalise their investments.
Goods sold through e-commerce are expected to total $220
billion a year by 2025, up from an estimated $11 billion last
year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a recent report.
Flipkart sells everything from cellphones to suitcases and
cosmetics, competing with home-grown rival Snapdeal and Amazon's
Indian unit. Current investors include Tiger Global Management
and Accel Partners.
In his new role as Flipkart chairman, Sachin will provide
strategic direction, mentor the senior leadership, look for new
investment opportunities and represent the company in external
forums, a company statement said on Monday.
As the new CEO of Flipkart, which is currently valued at
about $15 billion, Binny will be responsible for all operations
and will lead all corporate functions including human resources,
finance and legal.
Flipkart is betting on the hundreds of millions of Indians
in smaller towns turning to online shopping for products that
are not available from local retailers, boosting growth as
increasing numbers gain internet access currently available to
only 252 million of India's 1.3 billion population.
"Today, we are in a very strong leadership position with
over 60 percent market share of the m-commerce market, 50
million customers and clear leadership in smartphones and
fashion," Binny said in the company statement.
"The journey ahead is equally exciting and challenging."
(Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)