Jan 9 Flipkart, India's top e-commerce group, appointed Kalyan Krishnamurthy as CEO, replacing co-founder Binny Bansal.

Bansal will take over the newly created position of group CEO.

Krishnamurthy, a former Tiger Global executive, joined Flipkart in June last year as head of its commerce unit.

The move comes a year after Binny Bansal took over as CEO from co-founder Sachin Bansal. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)