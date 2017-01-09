Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 9 Flipkart, India's top e-commerce group, appointed Kalyan Krishnamurthy as CEO, replacing co-founder Binny Bansal.
Bansal will take over the newly created position of group CEO.
Krishnamurthy, a former Tiger Global executive, joined Flipkart in June last year as head of its commerce unit.
The move comes a year after Binny Bansal took over as CEO from co-founder Sachin Bansal. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)