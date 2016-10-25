MUMBAI Oct 25 India's largest e-commerce firm
Flipkart said on Tuesday its chief financial officer would leave
the company at the end of this year.
The departure of Sanjay Baweja comes during the Indian
festive season, a crucial time for sales, and as Flipkart
engages in talks with U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to raise up to $1 billion for a minority stake.
Baweja joined Flipkart in September 2014.
A Flipkart spokesman said Dec. 31 would be Baweja's last day
at the company and the search for a replacement had begun.
Flipkart, launched in 2007 by two former Amazon
employees, sells a wide range of products from mobile phones to
suitcases and cosmetics. Current investors include Tiger Global
Management and Accel Partners.
The Economic Times newspaper reported earlier that Baweja
had left Flipkart.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by David Evans)