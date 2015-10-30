MUMBAI Oct 30 Flipkart, India's biggest online marketplace, said it would invest more than $500 million in fulfillment centres across the country and was in talks with state governments.

"Flipkart is investing in fortifying logistical abilities by leveraging capabilities such as automation and many innovative devices," Chief Opereating Officer Binny Bansal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)