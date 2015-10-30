UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Oct 30 Flipkart, India's biggest online marketplace, said it would invest more than $500 million in fulfillment centres across the country and was in talks with state governments.
"Flipkart is investing in fortifying logistical abilities by leveraging capabilities such as automation and many innovative devices," Chief Opereating Officer Binny Bansal said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.