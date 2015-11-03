Nov 3 Flipkart, India's biggest online
marketplace, said it hired Google executive Surojit Chatterjee
to head consumer experience across desktop and mobile.
Chatterjee, who has 33 U.S. patents to his name, most
recently was the global head of mobile search advertising and
adsense for search at Google.
In May, Flipkart's Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Baweja had
told Reuters that it would remain private for the next three
years at least, nixing speculation that it would launch this
year an IPO that some bankers had expected to raise a record $5
billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)