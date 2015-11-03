Nov 3 Flipkart, India's biggest online marketplace, said it hired Google executive Surojit Chatterjee to head consumer experience across desktop and mobile.

Chatterjee, who has 33 U.S. patents to his name, most recently was the global head of mobile search advertising and adsense for search at Google.

In May, Flipkart's Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Baweja had told Reuters that it would remain private for the next three years at least, nixing speculation that it would launch this year an IPO that some bankers had expected to raise a record $5 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)