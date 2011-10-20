* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs $0.39 year ago

Oct 20 FLIR Systems Inc , which makes surveillance equipment, posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its thermal-imaging products.

For the third quarter, the net income was $64.7 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $63.0 million, or 39 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents a share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $371.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 36 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $395.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Portland, Oregon-based company closed at $26.92 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

They have lost about 5 percent in value since July 22 when the company cut its full-year outlook on lower orders from the U.S. government. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)