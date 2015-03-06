WELLINGTON, March 6 New Zealand transport and logistics company Fliway Ltd is planning a domestic initial public offering (IPO) to fund future growth, the company said on Friday.

The company plans to sell between NZ$27.3 million and NZ$44.5 million ($20.4 million to $33.3 million) worth of new and existing shares, it said.

The price, through a bookbuild, will be set on March 17 with an NZX listing on April 9.

Post-IPO, existing shareholders will retain between 30 and 50 percent of the company, which has an enterprise value of NZ$70 million to NZ$75 million.

The company forecast a net profit of around NZ$4.5 million from revenue of NZ$85.6 million in the year to Dec. 31, with a projected dividend yield of up to 7 to 8 percent.

Forsyth Barr is the arranger and lead manager for the offer.

Fliway offers transport and warehousing facilities, and operates a local joint venture with United Parcel Service Inc , the world's largest package delivery company. ($1=NZ$1.3349) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)