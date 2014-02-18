LONDON Feb 18 British ministers will meet
representatives of the insurance industry on Tuesday who will
brief them on their progress in dealing with victims of winter
floods across southern England.
Senior members of the British government will be briefed by
executives from insurers representing nearly two-thirds of the
market, including Aviva, Direct Line and RSA
, Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Monday.
The head of the Association of British Insurers will also
attend the meeting with Cabinet Office ministers Oliver Letwin
and Jo Johnson, Flooding Minister Dan Rogerson and Communities
Minister Brandon Lewis.
Some areas of England have been under water for more than a
month after the wettest January on record, leaving homeowners
displaced and crops ruined. Storms have even washed away key
railway lines along the coast.
"Insurers have a critical role to play and by working
closely together we will continue to ensure that the help and
support which people need is available," Rogerson said.
"Insurance industry leaders will also talk ministers through
the support they are already offering and commitments they have
made."
Analysts at Deloitte have estimated the bill for repairs
could reach 1 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) if heavy rains
continue into the spring.
According to the British government, flood-hit households
have already received 14 million pounds of emergency payments
since Dec. 23, while around 24 million pounds has been spent on
emergency accommodation.