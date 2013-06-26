UPDATE 1-Mozambique to seek partial debt restructuring, says prime minister
MAPUTO, March 1 Mozambique will seek to negotiate a restructuring of part of its debt, its prime minister said on Wednesday.
June 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday cut the rating of Floresville, Texas, general obligation debt to BBB from A-minus. The outlook is stable.
The downgrade is due to the "deterioration of the city's financial position to a level that we no longer deem to be commensurate with an 'A-' rating," S&P said.
* S&P says lowered its rating on the state of Oklahoma's General Obligation (GO) bonds one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.