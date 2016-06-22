June 22 The Florida alligator that killed a
vacationing 2-year-old boy at Disney World Resort has likely
been removed from the area of the attack, authorities said on
Wednesday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said
it had suspended trapping activities near where the boy, Lane
Graves, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was attacked last week.
The commission "is confident that the alligator responsible
for the attack has been removed," it said in a statement.
Trappers have taken six alligators from the area.
The alligator snatched the toddler on June 14 as he played
at the edge of the Seven Seas Lagoon, a manmade lake at the Walt
Disney Co resort.
Police divers found Lane's body underwater the following
afternoon, not far from where he was taken. An autopsy found
that he died from drowning and traumatic injuries.
At the time, the resort had "No Swimming" signs that did not
mention alligators. Disney has since installed signs by the
lagoon warning guests of alligators and snakes.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David
Gregorio)