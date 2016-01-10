NEW YORK Jan 10 A Florida manager for armored
car company Brinks was arrested in California on charges he
stole $3.2 million in cash on New Year's Day from the company's
Miami storage facility, U.S. authorities said on Sunday.
Miami resident Jose Agurto, 37, was arrested in San Diego on
Saturday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Agurto worked at a Brinks Co facility in Miami since
September, authorities said.
On Jan. 1, surveillance video captured Agurto walking into
the vault where money is kept and dismissing the only other
employee on hand, according to court documents.
Minutes later, video showed Agurto transporting two bags of
cash, weighing about 50 pounds, out of the vault and into the
trunk of his car.
Agurto finished his shift and left a resignation letter,
along with his service weapon, on a desk at the facility at the
end of the day, court papers said.
Authorities said they had recovered some money but did not
specify how much. The money was the property of BB&T Bank
, according to the FBI.
Agurto is expected to appear in federal court in San Diego
on Monday. A defense lawyer could not immediately be identified.
