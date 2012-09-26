* 3 justices targeted by state Republican Party
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept 25 A conservative
advocacy group began running an Internet ad criticizing the
Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday, days after the Republican
Party started a campaign to sack three justices who rejected
efforts to overturn President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group financed by
billionaires Charles and David Koch, released the first in an
expected series of ads attacking the Supreme Court after the
Republican Party of Florida executive committee voted
unanimously to target justices Fred Lewis, Barbara Pariente and
Peggy Quince.
The justices face a popular vote to remain in office this
fall under the state's merit retention law, which was created in
the 1970s to insulate the high court from political pressure.
"All three justices are too extreme not just for Florida,
but for America, too," the Republican committee said in a
statement announcing its upcoming effort.
The ad does not mention the justices by name but attacks the
Affordable Care Act, saying the program is expensive and the law
has been unpopular.
"That's why many states, like Ohio, gave their citizens the
right to vote against it," the 30-second spot says. "Not
Florida. Our own Supreme Court denied our right to choose for
ourselves. Shouldn't our courts protect our rights to choose?"
A spokesperson for Americans for Prosperity did not
immediately return a phone call for comment.
Slade O'Brien, president of AFP of Florida, told the Miami
Herald/Tampa Bay Times: "We're not advocating for the election
or defeat of any of the justices. What we're attempting to do is
call more attention to them advocating from the bench."
In 2010, the three justices joined the majority in a 5-2
decision to reject a state effort to invalidate the heath care
reform. Last year, the court also rejected a move by Republican
Governor Rick Scott to circumvent the legislature in agency
rulemaking.
The Florida Supreme Court has often been at odds with the
Republican-led Florida Legislature and a series of Republican
governors over the last dozen years.
In 2000, the three judges joined a majority of the court to
order Florida election officials to recount ballots in the
presidential election between Democrat Al Gore and Republican
George W. Bush. That decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme
Court.
CONSERVATIVE AGENDA?
Critics of the recall say the efforts are less about
judicial activism and more to do with a conservative Republican
agenda.
"Let's make no mistake," said former state Senator Alex
Villalobos, a moderate Republican from Miami. "That is what this
is all about."
In 2010, voters removed three Iowa Supreme Court justices
who were part of a decision that legalized same-sex marriage in
the state. It was the first time members of that state's high
court had been recalled by voters.
Created in 1976, Florida's merit retention system was an
attempt to take politics out of the judicial nominating process
following a series of embarrassing imbroglios involving high
court justices.
Under the system, appellate judges and Supreme Court
justices are appointed by the governor from a list of candidates
submitted by a qualifications commission. While the justices do
not face elections against rival candidates, voters are asked
every six years to retain them.
If a majority votes against them, replacements will be
appointed by the governor.
"The short reason why we have merit selection and merit
retention for the appellate bench in Florida is that (the
Supreme Court) was riddled with corruption all because of the
politics that went into how they were selected," said Martin
Dyckman, whose book "A Most Dishonorable Court: Scandal and
Reform in the Florida Judiciary," chronicled judicial missteps
that led to the merit retention system.
Another group, Orlando-based Restore Justice, was formed in
August to target Lewis, Pariente and Quince for removal.
And another, Defend Justice from Politics, was established
earlier this month to support the judges' retention efforts. The
justices themselves have collectively raised more than $1
million to remain on the bench.
"The consequences of this retention election are not just
the individual fates of these three justices but the fate for
maybe a generation to come of the Florida Supreme Court,"
Dyckman said.
