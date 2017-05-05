May 5 The Florida Senate on Friday narrowly
passed a measure that would allow more people to object to
textbooks and classroom materials used in public schools, a move
opponents warn could result in censorship of controversial
topics.
The bill lets any resident seek a hearing to have what they
see as objectionable textbooks, library books or material
removed from schools. Under current law, only parents of public
school children can object to school materials.
The new measure would provide for an unbiased third party to
advise local county school boards hearing such challenges.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 19-17 to approve the
measure, largely along party lines, with two Republicans voting
against it. The legislation, which passed the House of
Representatives last month in a 94-25 vote, now goes to
Republican Governor Rick Scott.
Scott’s office would not say whether he plans to sign the
bill into law.
Similar measures have been considered by dozens of state
legislatures in recent years, typically backed by conservative
organizations and politicians, and viewed by critics as
targeting evolution, climate change and sexually explicit
material.
“We’re not trying to ban books," said Keith Flaugh, founder
of the Florida Citizens' Alliance, which pushed for that state's
bill.
He said his group is seeking balance in school instruction,
including teaching both evolution and creationism and the
various arguments about climate change.
Republican Senator Rob Bradley said during the floor debate
on Friday that there was no reason to "fear the debate" by
taxpayers on what schools teach.
But Joan Bertin, executive director of the National
Coalition Against Censorship, said parents and residents should
not make decisions about what is taught in schools.
“'Balance' is a code word for 'censor,'" she said. "It means
they don’t like what is being taught, and they want something
else being taught.”
Mark Pudlow, spokesman for the Florida Education
Association, a teachers union, said, "Our biggest concern is
that people with a political viewpoint may be able to get stuff
tossed out that is sound educationally but unacceptable to
some."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida;
Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)