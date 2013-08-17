MIAMI Aug 17The Florida Keys agency charged
with keeping the island chain's mosquito swarms at bay might
become the nation's first to use drones to spot remote breeding
grounds as part of efforts to eradicate the insect.
"If you try to get across the small islands it's back
country, it's jungle," said Michael Doyle, executive director of
the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, who added the drones
wouldn't replace boots on the ground, but would help turn
eradication efforts into "smart bombing."
On Aug. 26 the head of North Carolina-based Condor Aerial
will demonstrate the Maveric drone on a test flight for
officials in hopes of selling the $65,000 aircraft to one of the
Sunshine State's most popular tourist destinations.
The chain of islands begins about an hour south of Miami and
stretches nearly 200 miles into the Gulf of Mexico. The southern
tip of Key West is located only 90 miles from the shores of
Cuba.
Condor Aerial CEO Fred Culbertson said the two-pound,
two-and-a-half-foot-long drone can fly for 90 minutes at 200
feet. For mosquito control, they will be fitted with thermal
cameras, which can show the pools where mosquitoes lay eggs as
dark spots on the ground.
Inspectors will have to take pilot training certification
courses and local officials will have to seek Federal Aviation
Authority approval to fly the drones.
"They're not going to be used for surveillance," Culbertson
stressed.
Condor Aerial is a division of Prioria Robotics, a north
Florida-based manufacturer that in 2010 received a $2.8 million
contract from Canada to supply reconnaissance drones in
Afghanistan.
Mosquitoes breed in the stagnant water left after a high
tide or a storm. The agency employs 40 inspectors who scour 42
islands spread across 140 square miles. After an event,
inspectors have only days before eggs grow into biting,
potentially disease-spreading adults.
When a drone spots a potential breeding ground an inspector
would visit the site to test for eggs, before calling in one of
the district's four helicopters to spray a bacteria to kill
them.
"What we're looking to see is if this technology can
actually see shallow water either out in the open or under
mangroves," Doyle said. "And how much land can it cover quickly
so the inspectors can get out that day."
Doyle said the drones could help him better monitor the Keys
with less staff. "As our budget is getting smaller we're trying
to find ways to cover the same area with fewer people," he said.
Keys officials regularly battle the common Salt Marsh
mosquitoes that breed by the millions and can fly up to six
miles. Yet their chief concern is the Aedes aegypti mosquito
that carries dengue, known as breakbone fever for the intense
joint pains it causes.
In 2010 the disease infected 63 people, according to a
Center for Disease Control report.
Dengue mosquitoes can lay eggs in small, hidden pools that
drones might not be able to spot. The only effective solution,
Doyle said, is to visit sites multiple times a month, emptying
any containers and spraying chemicals to kill any larvae that
might grow.
"They've found them growing in a two-liter bottle cap," he
added.
As well as considering drones, officials are awaiting Food
and Drug Administration approval to release genetically
modified, sterile males into the wild to mate with wild females
that would produce no offspring. Doyle hopes the plan could
collapse the mosquito population.
Still, there's no way to eradicate the insect completely.
Tourists and seasonal residents are always introducing new
species and diseases into the environment.
"Every time somebody brings a potted plant from Home Depot
in Miami there are eggs in there," Doyle said. "The next time it
rains there will be a few more mosquitoes."
(Editing by David Adams and Andrew Hay)