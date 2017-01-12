Jan 12 Two women were arrested in Florida on Wednesday for aiding a man wanted for the fatal shooting his former girlfriend and a policewoman in separate incidents over the last month, police said.

Jameis Slaughter, 25, ex-girlfriend of Markeith Loyd, 41, was taken into custody and jailed in the Orange County Sheriff's Office on a felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder charge, an arrest affidavit showed.

Loyd is wanted for killing his former girlfriend on Dec. 13 and then fatally shooting Master Sergeant Debra Clayton on Monday at an Orlando Walmart, where he was spotted.

As of Wednesday night, authorities continued an extensive manhunt for Loyd, offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

His niece, Lakensha Smith Loyd, was also arrested on Wednesday and faces the same charge as Slaughter, the sheriff said on Twitter. Loyd is accused of going to a restaurant where her uncle once worked to collect money for him, the arrest affidavit said.

A manager at the restaurant, Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested on Tuesday for aiding Loyd, the sheriff Tweeted.

Slaughter is accused of collecting money for and being in contact with Loyd over the last month, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Approximately 1 1/2 hours after Sergeant Clayton was murdered, Jameis Slaughter's vehicle drove to the Walmart and circled the area where Markeith Loyd escaped," the affidavit said.

During the police chase of Loyd, an Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a van, police said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Nick Macfie)