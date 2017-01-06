OTTAWA Jan 6 The man suspected of shooting dead five people in Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday did not fly from Canada and was not on a Canadian flight, said a spokeswoman for the Canadian embassy in Washington.

"There is no Canadian connection," said Christine Constantin. Citing U.S. officials, she said the suspect had flown from Anchorage, Alaska to Fort Lauderdale via Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A Florida law enforcement official earlier said the shooter had been on a Canadian flight. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)