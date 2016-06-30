Missing HK tycoon's company says "operating as normal"
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm has said.
June 30 Forty-nine celebrities including singer Lady Gaga and actress Jamie Lee Curtis appear in a video tribute to the victims of the June 12 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.
Cuba Gooding Jr., Caitlyn Jenner, Jane Fonda and Gerard Butler are among other celebrities who take turns to speak about the life of each of the 49 victims killed in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The 18-minute video "Stop the Hate" for aid group Human Rights Campaign is aimed at both protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people as well as preventing gun violence, its makers say. (Writing by Gayle Issa, editing by Deepa Babington)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm has said.
* Chinese tourism boom fuels rapid hotels expansion in Australia
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexico, the United States and Canada could overhaul rules about a product's country of origin in a renegotiation of the NAFTA trade treaty in order to strengthen regional supply chains, the Mexican economy minister said on Thursday.