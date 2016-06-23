(Adds Clyburn, Periscope quotes)
By Amy Tennery
June 22 Democrats demanding action on gun
control turned to Twitter's Periscope and Facebook's
live video platform to broadcast their "sit-in" on the
floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday after
the chamber's cameras shut down.
Representative Scott Peters of California told Reuters he
downloaded the online video platform Periscope from the House
floor after it became clear that chamber cameras were not
operating.
"Thanks to them, the American people got to look in on and
listen to what is taking place this floor," U.S. Representative
James Clyburn of South Carolina said in praise of the platform.
The protest was the latest move by Democrats to persuade the
Republican majority in Congress to take up votes on gun control
measures in response to last week's mass shooting in Orlando,
Florida, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
"The speaker (Paul Ryan) controls the cameras," Peters said.
"We noticed that over lunch, he turned them off - allowed them
to be turned off."
A spokesman for Twitter said that tweets from Peters'
account containing the Periscope footage had been viewed over
800,000 times as of Wednesday night.
Ryan's spokesman, AshLee Strong, said in a statement:
"The House cannot operate without members following the rules of
the institution, so the House has recessed subject to the call
of the chair."
At about noon EDT (1600 GMT), presiding House officer and
Republican Representative Ted Poe declared the House not in
order, as Democratic protesters sat at the front of the chamber.
Cable news channel C-SPAN, which typically uses the House
cameras to broadcast live footage of Congress, broadcast Peters'
Periscope and other lawmakers' feeds.
Other news networks and cable news channels, including
MSNBC, FOX and CNN, also ran parts of the footage.
C-SPAN communications director Howard Mortman said it was
the first time the channel broadcast a live social media feed
from the House floor.
"The House controls the cameras and that means they control
the camera angles, the audio, video, the whole thing," Mortman
said. "We're using social media platforms to show what's
happening."
"With official broadcasts suspended in the House, we've
created a channel to follow #NoBillNoBreak on #Periscope live,"
Periscope said in a tweet.
Peters said about five or six Democratic House members had
broadcast live video during the sit-in. Late Wednesday,
lawmakers cheered their thanks during one of his feeds that
aired on C-SPAN.
One representative, Eric Swalwell of California, published
live video from the House floor to Facebook.
#NoBillNoBreak became a rallying cry for gun control
supporters on Twitter and quickly became the top-trending
hashtag in the United States on the social media platform.
Politicians and average social media users alike used the
hashtag as a sign of solidarity with the sit-in.
"Nowhere I'd rather spend my bday than the House floor w/
@repjohnlewis for gun control. #NoBillNoBreak #goodtrouble,"
tweeted Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is mentioned as a
potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton.
