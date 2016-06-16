By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 16
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 Shares of firearm makers
rose on Thursday ahead of Smith & Wesson Holding's
quarterly report, following volatility this week after a
shooting attack that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in
Orlando.
In a familiar stock market reaction, Smith & Wesson and
rival Sturm Ruger & Co spiked as much as 11 percent on
Monday after the massacre on Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting
in modern U.S. history. Shares have since given back most of
those gains.
Ahead of Smith & Wesson's quarterly report after the market
close, its shares gained as much as 2 percent while Sturm Ruger
rose 1 percent.
Shares of Smith & Wesson have surged 37 percent in the past
year, partly because of mass shootings including one last
December in San Bernardino, California that increased calls for
gun control.
Such high profile attacks amplify fears of crime and lead
some people to buy new guns, a sentiment that is often mixed
with concern that potential gun control measures could make it
harder to buy guns in the future in the United States.
The U.S. Senate inched closer to scheduling votes on limited
gun control measures on Thursday, with Democrats challenging
Republicans on Thursday to defy the national gun lobby and vote
for new restrictions.
Gunmaker Sturm Ruger said in February it expects a lift in
demand for its firearms if a Democrat wins the presidential
election on Nov. 8 and becomes positioned to appoint future
Supreme Court Justices.
But even as legislators and presidential hopefuls discuss
potential gun control measures, shares of gunmakers have given
back most of Monday's strong gains, with investors seeing a
year-long surge in firearm sales losing steam.
FBI background checks, which give an indication of the state
of U.S. gun sales, rose 1.1 percent in May over the year-ago
period, according to adjusted data from the National Shooting
Sports Foundation, sparking a selloff the day the report came
out because it was a smaller increase than some analysts
expected.
That data suggested it is becoming difficult for gun sellers
to top last year's strong sales growth. BB&T analyst Brian
Ruttenbur trimmed his forecasts for Smith & Wesson and Sturm
Ruger.
Smith & Wesson is expected to post an 18 percent
year-over-year increase in revenue for the fiscal fourth
quarter, which ended in April, according to Thomson Reuters
data. In fiscal 2017 it is expected to grow its revenue just 2
percent, compared to 30 percent for fiscal 2016.
Still, the number of institutional investors, like hedge
funds and pension funds, owning Smith & Wesson has increased by
about 18 percent in the past quarter, according to Morningstar.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Linda Stern and
Frances Kerry)