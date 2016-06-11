Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 Singer Christina Grimmie, who gained fame as a contestant on the television singing contest "The Voice," was shot at a concert in Orlando on Friday, police said on social media.
Grimmie's brother tackled the gunman, who shot himself, the Orlando Police Department said on Twitter.
Police tweeted the suspect was dead.
Grimmie placed third during the 2014 season of the "The Voice," a singing competition on NBC.
"We are heartbroken," said "The Voice" in a Twitter post. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order