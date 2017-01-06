Jan 6 Nine people were shot, including one fatally, and a suspect was in custody after an incident at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday, MSNBC reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

"There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim," said a post on the airport's Twitter account. A spokesperson for the airport could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins, editing by G Crosse)