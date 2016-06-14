(Adds Obama quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, June 14 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday lawmakers could help prevent attacks like the one
that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Florida by making it
harder for people who want to kill Americans to get their hands
on assault weapons.
Speaking after a briefing from top national security
officials, Obama said the United States is doing everything it
can to prevent attacks against the U.S. homeland but lawmakers
could help by reinstating the ban on assault weapons.
"If we really want to help law enforcement protect Americans
from home-grown extremists, the kind of tragedies that occurred
at San Bernardino and now have occurred in Orlando, there is a
meaningful way to do that," Obama said. "We have to make it
harder for people who want to kill Americans to get their hands
on weapons of war that let them kill dozens of innocents.
"People with possible ties to terrorism who aren't allowed
on a plane shouldn't be allowed to buy a gun," Obama added.
"Reinstate the assault weapons ban. Make it harder for
terrorists to use these weapons to kill us."
The United States passed a ban on semi-automatic firearms in
1994, but it expired in 2004 and has not been renewed following
several challenges that were rejected by the courts.
Obama said the United States was taking the fight to Islamic
State, killing more than 120 of the group's leaders. Islamic
State has lost nearly half of the territory it once held in Iraq
and has been cut off from the international financial system.
"These are not religious warriors. They are thugs and they
are thieves," Obama told reporters after meeting with his
National Security Council on U.S. efforts to fight Islamic
State.
Obama was briefed by his top national security officials,
including FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Loretta
Lynch, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
