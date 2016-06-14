WASHINGTON, June 14 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday lawmakers could help prevent attacks like the one that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by making it more difficult for people who want to kill Americans to get their hands on assault weapons.

Speaking after a briefing from top national security officials, Obama said the United States is doing everything it can to prevent attacks against the U.S. homeland and is taking the fight to Islamic State, killing more than 120 of the group's leaders.

"These are not religious warriors. They are thugs and they are thieves," Obama told reporters after meeting with his National Security Council on U.S. efforts to fight Islamic State.

Obama was briefed by his top national security officials including FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)