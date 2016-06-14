WASHINGTON, June 14 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday lawmakers could help prevent attacks like the one
that killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by
making it more difficult for people who want to kill Americans
to get their hands on assault weapons.
Speaking after a briefing from top national security
officials, Obama said the United States is doing everything it
can to prevent attacks against the U.S. homeland and is taking
the fight to Islamic State, killing more than 120 of the group's
leaders.
"These are not religious warriors. They are thugs and they
are thieves," Obama told reporters after meeting with his
National Security Council on U.S. efforts to fight Islamic
State.
Obama was briefed by his top national security officials
including FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Loretta
Lynch, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
