ORLANDO, Fla., March 8 Tilikum, the killer whale
that dragged a SeaWorld trainer underwater to her death during a
2010 show in Florida, is in deteriorating condition due to
health issues, the company said on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old male orca is suffering from a bacterial
infection in its lungs that so far has not responded to
treatment, SeaWorld said on its website,
seaworldcares.com.
"We are saddened to report that over the past few weeks,
Tilikum's behavior has become increasingly lethargic," the
company said, adding veterinarians in Orlando were focused on
managing the illness to make the whale comfortable.
A spokeswoman for the theme park company said she did not
know the prognosis for the orca, which was captured in 1983
around the age of 2.
"He's battling this health issue and ... right now it's
deteriorating so we're trying to be more transparent and making
sure everyone is aware of what we're doing and understand the
amount of care we putting towards this whale," spokeswoman Aimee
Jeansonne Becka said in a phone interview.
Tilikum's life was detailed in the 2013 documentary
"Blackfish," which made a case against keeping orcas in
captivity for entertainment and damaged the theme park's image.
In addition to killing trainer Dawn Brancheau in front of
horrified guests in Orlando, Tilikum was also involved in the
deaths of a worker at a different marine park in 1991 and an
Orlando tourist who was found on the whale's back in 1999 after
trespassing into its tank.
SeaWorld cut jobs, lost promotional deals and faced
attendance drops after the documentary and protests by People
for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The company in
February reported stable attendance at its parks in San Diego,
San Antonio and Orlando last year after reporting a 4.3 percent
drop in 2014.
