MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexican mining, rail and
infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned
takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow the company
to expand its exposure to the U.S. rail freight and dollarized
markets.
In an analyst call, Grupo Mexico executives said they
expected the $2.1 billion deal, which is subject to government
approval, to close within 60-90 days.
They added that the company was always open to new
acquisition opportunities, but had no imminent plans for a
long-delayed initial public offering of its rail unit.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Veroinca Gomez)