Oct 26 Oilfield services company Flotek Industries forecast third-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' estimates, citing strength in North American drilling as well as gains in market share, triggering a 11 percent rise in its shares.

For July-September period, the company expects revenue to exceed $74 million -- at least $14 million more than the consensus revenue estimate -- as its chemical and drilling products segments posted strong growth.

Shares of the company were trading up 10 percent at $6.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.