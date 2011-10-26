* Sees Q3 rev $74 mln vs est $60 mln
* Shares up as much as 11 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Oilfield services company Flotek
Industries forecast third-quarter revenue ahead of
analysts' estimates, citing strength in North American drilling
as well as gains in market share, triggering a 11 percent rise
in its shares.
For July-September period, the company expects revenue to
exceed $74 million -- at least $14 million more than the
consensus revenue estimate -- as its chemical and drilling
products segments posted strong growth.
Shares of the company were trading up 10 percent at $6.69 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)