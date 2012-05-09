* Q1 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.18
* Q1 rev up 50 pct to 79.2 mln
May 9 Flotek Industries' first-quarter
results beat analysts' estimates, helped by increased drilling
activity and improved pricing.
For January-March, the Houston-based company's net income
was $3.6 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $10.4
million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the company, valued at about $665
million, earned 26 cents per share.
Revenue rose 50 percent to $79.2 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 18 cents per share
on revenue of $74.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $13.29 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. The stock has nearly tripled in value
since touching a 12-month low of $3.89 last October.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)