UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, Sept 1 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Monday its pretax profit for the first-quarter fell to 3.54 billion naira ($21.8 mln), down 24.5 percent from 4.69 billion naira a year ago.
Turnover declined to 9.71 billion naira in the three months to June 30, compared with 10.49 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 162.25 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources