LAGOS, Sept 1 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Monday its pretax profit for the first-quarter fell to 3.54 billion naira ($21.8 mln), down 24.5 percent from 4.69 billion naira a year ago.

Turnover declined to 9.71 billion naira in the three months to June 30, compared with 10.49 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 162.25 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Michael Urquhart)