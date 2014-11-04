LAGOS Nov 4 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Tuesday its pretax profit for the half-year to September 30, fell by 21.28 percent to 5.77 billion Nigerian naira($34.82 million) compared with 7.33 billion naira same period last year.

Revenue also dropped to 165.54 billion naira against 167.98 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.70 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by William Hardy)