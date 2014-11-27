UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Flour Mills Kepenos SA
* Q3 sales at 9.31 million euros versus 8.73 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit at 0.529 million euros versus 0.490 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sep. 30, 2014 at 1.38 million euros versus 2.69 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FwplUj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources