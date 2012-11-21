Nov 21 Flowers Foods Inc :
* US bankruptcy judge in hostess brands inc case says details
of tuesday's
mediation are to remain confidential
* Hostess brands' creditors' committee came to agreement w/
hostess on certain
things
* Hostess brands' unsecured creditors committee says agreed no
preference or
chapter 5 actions may be brought against unsecured creditors
* Unsecured creditors committee says secured creditors agreed
to allow an
additional $1 million to be distributed in the form of 1
day's extra pay to
all hostess employees whether they went on strike or not
* Unsecured creditors committee says it has found no action
that it wishes to
pursue against secured creditors
* Hostess has made agreement w/ asset-based lenders
* Hostess solves utility company objects by agreeing to
continue to pay them
* Hostess says has agreed with health insurer that payments are
in the budget
* Hostess says union participation in wind-down should be
finished in 4 mos
* Hostess says agrees with asset-based lenders to a $10 million
paydown on
Tuesday and subsequent pay-downs