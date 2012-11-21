Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Nov 21 Flowers Foods Inc : * Hostess brands inc lawyer says has received "a flood of inquiries" regarding
its brands * Hostess lawyer says expects to find "stalking horse" bidders for some brands
within a few weeks, with court-supervised auctions to follow * Hostess brands inc advisor says earlier this year received 6 bids for whole
co but none of them was actionable * Hostess brands inc advisor says process started in summer to see if could
sell individual brands to assist in funding to exit ch 11 * Hostess advisor says believes can sell the company for enough to recover debt
and administrative claims * Hostess advisor says hostess has received over two dozen inbound calls in
last 2-3 days * Hostess brands inc advisor says hostess could be worth $2.3-2.4 billion in
normal bankruptcy, roughly equal to its annual revenue, but expects discount
because plants have been closed * Hostess brands inc advisor says more than 50 parties have signed
non-disclosure agreements * Hostess advisor says hostess has received calls from regional bakers,
national competitors, customers, financial parties and consumer product
companies, international buyers * Hostess advisor says has about 140 financial buyers it is calling * Hostess brands inc advisor says seeing "very intense competition" for brands:
"these are iconic brands that people love."
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.