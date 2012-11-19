Nov 19 Flowers Foods Inc on Monday said
the maturity of its $500 million loan facility has been extended
by a year and it now has the option to borrow up to $700
million.
Flowers, maker of Nature's Own bread and Tastykake snack
cakes, is seen as a potential suitor for the brands owned by
Hostess Brands Inc, which is heading to U.S. bankruptcy court on
Monday for a hearing related to its plan to go out of business.
"This amendment to our credit facility positions us to take
advantage of an assortment of opportunities as we work to
achieve our expansion goals," said Flowers Chief Financial
Officer R. Steve Kinsey.
A Flowers spokesman was not immediately available to comment
on the company's interest in Hostess.