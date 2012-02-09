* Q4 EPS $0.17 vs est. $0.21

* Q4 rev $653.6 mln vs est $659 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS rising 7-12 pct

* Expects FY12 sales to jump 7-9 pct

* Shares fall 8 pct after market

Feb 9 Flowers Foods Inc posted quarterly results below analysts' estimates, as higher input costs and changes in its sales mix ate into margins.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent at $18.11 after the bell. They closed at $19.60 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Food companies, including Flowers, Ralcorp Holdings, TreeHouse Foods and ConAgra Foods, have been finding it difficult to push through price increases to combat rising costs.

Flowers Foods, whose brands include Nature's Own, Whitewheat and Tastykake, saw fourth-quarter profit of $23 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $31.4 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 14 percent to $653.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $659 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)