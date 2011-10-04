* Deal to hurt 2011 EPS by less than $0.05/shr

Oct 4 Industrial pump maker Flowserve Corp is to buy privately owned Lawrence Pumps Inc for an undisclosed sum as it looks to expand into the refining and oil sands industries.

The acquisition will give Flowserve the technology that is critical to the refining, oil sands, polyolefin and polyethylene industries, the company said in a statement.

Flowserve, which competes with Franklin Electric Co Inc and Pentair Inc , said the impact of the deal on its 2011 earnings would be less than 5 cents a share.

In July, Flowserve had maintained its 2011 earnings outlook at $7.10-$8.00 per share.

The company said it will fund the transaction -- expected to close this quarter -- with cash on hand.

Lawrence, Massachusetts-based Lawrence Pumps, which was formed in 1936, has a presence in China, India and Singapore. It estimates its 2011 revenue at around $50 million.

Flowserve produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves and a range of related flow management services.

Shares of Flowserve, which is valued at more than $4.1 billion, fell as much as 4 percent to a 2-year low of $67.07 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)