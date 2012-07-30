* Q2 EPS $1.98 vs est $1.89

July 30 Industrial pump maker Flowserve Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand at its engineered products business.

Sales at the company's largest segment -- engineered products division -- rose over 5 percent to $586.7 million in the second quarter.

Flowserve's net income rose to $107.3 million, or $1.98 per share, from $98.7 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales jumped 5 percent to $1.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Flowserve, which competes with Franklin Electric Co and Pentair Inc, said it continues to expect 2012 earnings of $8.00 to $8.80 per share.

Shares of the company were up about 2 percent at $117.50 after the bell. They closed at $115.80 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)