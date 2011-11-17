COPENHAGEN Nov 17 Danish engineering group FLSmidth has won an order worth about $70 million to supply equipment to a copper mine in Latin America, the company said on Thursday.

"The contract will contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's earnings until 2013," the company, which is a supplier to the global minerals and cement industries, said in a statement.

FLSmidth did not identify the customer or the country where the machinery would be installed.

The contract includes delivery of a 76,000-tonnes-per-day grinding circuit consisting of very large grinding mills that will be the largest gear-driven mills in the world, FLSmidth said. (Reporting by John Acher)