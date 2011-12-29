COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Thursday it saw potential to win more contracts in Brazil after it announced a contract for two cement projects worth a combined $132 million in the country.

Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters Latin America was a growth area for the company and that growth was long-term partly due to the region's vast natural resources and large population.

"Latin America is one of the big growth areas that we see in the coming years," Rasmussen told Reuters.

"We cannot give a figure but we see more projects being prepared," Rasmussen said.

Earlier in the day, FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said it had signed two contracts with Brazil's Cimpor Cimentos do Brasil Ltda. (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)