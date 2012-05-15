COPENHAGEN May 15 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S on Tuesday said a rise in
first-quarter order intake showed its markets remain intact
despite economic uncertainty.
"We have had a larger order intake during the quarter than
we expected, which we see as a sign that our markets are fully
intact in spite of uncertainty in Europe and a United States
which is not fully up in gear," Chief Executive Jorgen Huno
Rasmussen told Reuters.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and machinery
to the global mining and cement industries, kept its 2012
outlook unchanged on Tuesday after first-quarter profits rose
less than forecast, but the company said market trends remained
favourable.
"The lesser satisfactory point in the result is that it
takes longer for us to reach the level of profitability that we
want in our bulk division," Rasmussen said.
($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)