Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
COPENHAGEN Jan 6 FLSmidth & Co said Ben Guren would take over as chief financial officer on July 1, succeeding Poul Erik Tofte who has decided leave the Danish engineer by the end of March.
Guren, a 51-year old Norwegian, has been vice president for finance, IT and legal affairs at Norwegian paint maker Jotun since 2007, FLSmidth said on Friday.
FLSmidth is a supplier of engineering services and machinery to the global cement and minerals industries with 2010 revenues of 20.2 billion Danish crowns ($3.5 billion). ($1 = 5.8124 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)